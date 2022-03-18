Mitchell Reports Diagnostics Platform Surpasses 30,000 ADAS Calibrations

Mitchell, an Enlyte company, announced that its Mitchell Diagnostics platform has been used to perform more than 30,000 dynamic and static calibrations. This milestone was achieved in just over a year since the introduction of the MD-TS21 ADAS target calibration system.

The Mitchell MD-500 scan tool can perform dynamic calibrations on more than 1,000 popular vehicle models. When combined with the MD-TS21, the integrated diagnostic system allows technicians to complete static calibrations on hundreds of ADAS-equipped vehicles.

“With the rapid increase in vehicle complexity, demand has never been greater for a comprehensive diagnostic solution that supports scanning, static and dynamic