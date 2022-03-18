INRIX Reports U.S. Travel Declines Slightly as Gas Prices Increase

Midwest and Southern region trips declined while Western and Northeast increased last week.

According to INRIX, while gasoline prices have increased dramatically over the past month, the price increases have had a negligible effect on driving, as employees return to offices and COVID-19 restrictions eased across the country.

“Despite the increase in trip demand over the last two months as the country re-emerged from Omicron, nationwide weekday vehicle trips fell 2% last week from the week prior. Yet travel habits varied considerably by state,” said INRIX’s Bob Pishue in a blog post.

Midwestern and Southern states saw decreases in trip