Copart to Pay $800,000 Settlement over Hazardous Waste Disposal in California

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office in California announced an $800,000 settlement with Copart Inc. for the company’s illegal disposal of hazardous waste.

Copart acts as an intermediary between the sellers and buyers of used and salvage vehicles, preparing the vehicles for sale. A statewide investigation found that Copart employees cleaning out the vehicles were throwing hazardous waste items into the trash instead of disposing of them properly. These items included electronic waste, batteries, personal care products, automotive fluids, and other consumer products that should not be disposed of in ordinary trash.

As part of the settlement, Copart will be