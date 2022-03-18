CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Copart to Pay $800,000 Settlement over Hazardous Waste Disposal in California

Copart to Pay $800,000 Settlement over Hazardous Waste Disposal in California

By Leave a Comment

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office in California announced an $800,000 settlement with Copart Inc. for the company’s illegal disposal of hazardous waste.

copart logoCopart acts as an intermediary between the sellers and buyers of used and salvage vehicles, preparing the vehicles for sale. A statewide investigation found that Copart employees cleaning out the vehicles were throwing hazardous waste items into the trash instead of disposing of them properly. These items included electronic waste, batteries, personal care products, automotive fluids, and other consumer products that should not be disposed of in ordinary trash.

As part of the settlement, Copart will be

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey