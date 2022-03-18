45th Annual AASP/NJ Northeast Trade Show Starts Today

Collision repair trade show this weekend in Secaucus, N.J.

The 45th Annual NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show, sponsored by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ), kicks off this afternoon. The NORTHEAST 2022 trade show opens at 5 p.m. today at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J. The show runs through this Sunday, March 20.

Trade show hours are:

Friday, March 18 – 5-10 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 20 – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

In our video interview embedded below, Jerry McNee, of Ultimate Collision Repair Inc. in Edison, N.J. who is president of AASP/NJ, details the excitement surround the return of the show, in person and in its normal March timeframe.

“It feels good to get back to some sort of normalcy. The last two years has really been up and down,” said McNee. “The feedback is good. I’m getting a lot of good responses from the vendors.”

Beyond the trade show, the association has a broad lineup of seminars scheduled for the event on key issues for the collision repair industry.

“AASP-New Jersey has always looked to bring some of the hottest topics out there, current and relative information. This is information that you could go back to your facility and start using tomorrow,” said McNee. “So you only know what you know, that’s the way I see things. Listen, I’m only smart as I was yesterday. But at the end of the day, if I could pick something up from some of these seminars and I could come back with one or two items from each seminar that I attended, that I’m able to put to work and start making money and capitalizing on it.”

More information on the show, seminars and registration is available online.