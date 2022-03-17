CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Team PRP Adds 3 Location Auto Recycler to Network in Virginia

Team PRP Adds 3 Location Auto Recycler to Network in Virginia

By Leave a Comment

Team PRP, the group of independently owned auto recyclers selling premium recycled parts, has announced it has increased to 129 members with the addition of M&M Auto Parts and its three Virginia locations in Stafford, Fredericksburg and Hampton Roads.

“It’s an exciting time to be in the auto recycling industry! Demand for our premium recycled parts has never been stronger, and Team PRP is growing its network of independent recyclers. M&M has a long history as a major force in the marketplace and we’re excited to add them to the family,” shared Team PRP Executive Director Jarret Hann.

M&M Auto

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey