CARSTAR Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Dallas, Texas

CARSTAR announced the opening of CARSTAR MVP Richardson, a 14,000 square foot facility with 19 team members, located at 13534 Vargon Street in Dallas, Texas.

This is the second location for owner, Frank Odeh, who also owns CARSTAR MVP Farmers Branch. At 16, he started building his own car which got him interested in the automotive industry and shortly after he became a technician at a local dealership. After college, Frank opened his own service and repair shop, which blossomed into one of the busiest shops in Memphis. After selling his center and moving to Dallas, Odeh