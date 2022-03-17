CAPA Announces Election of Five New Insurers to Board of Directors

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA), an independent non-profit standard-setting and certification organization for automotive crash parts, announced the election of five new insurer members to its Board of Directors. Joining the Board are: Brian Fening; Liberty Mutual Insurance; Kim Hare, Farmers Insurance; Troy Penry, GEICO; Michelle Perez, Progressive Insurance; and Cheryl Schaefer, State Farm Mutual Insurance. The Board of Directors is comprised of members representing a cross-section of the aftermarket automotive industry, including distributors, insurers, collision repairers and quality experts.

“CAPA is pleased and honored to welcome these new members to its Board of Directors,” said Clark Plucinski, Chairman,