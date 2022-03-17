CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AutoClaims Direct Adds Per Assignment Fuel Credit to Help Appraiser Partners Battle Increasing Fuel Costs

AutoClaims Direct Adds Per Assignment Fuel Credit to Help Appraiser Partners Battle Increasing Fuel Costs

By Leave a Comment

AutoClaims Direct (ACD) announced a proactive measure put in place to counter the impact of rising fuel costs on its nationwide network of independent appraisers.

acd logo“Beginning Wednesday, March 23, 2022 our network appraisers will receive a per assignment fuel credit that will help offset the increasing fuel prices,” announced Ernie Bray, CEO of ACD. “We’re all experiencing the pain at the pump right now, but the small business or entrepreneur who makes their living on the road is being hit the hardest,” stated Bray. ACD’s hardworking appraiser partners are the backbone of the services it provides to clients and addressing

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey