AutoClaims Direct Adds Per Assignment Fuel Credit to Help Appraiser Partners Battle Increasing Fuel Costs

AutoClaims Direct (ACD) announced a proactive measure put in place to counter the impact of rising fuel costs on its nationwide network of independent appraisers.

“Beginning Wednesday, March 23, 2022 our network appraisers will receive a per assignment fuel credit that will help offset the increasing fuel prices,” announced Ernie Bray, CEO of ACD. “We’re all experiencing the pain at the pump right now, but the small business or entrepreneur who makes their living on the road is being hit the hardest,” stated Bray. ACD’s hardworking appraiser partners are the backbone of the services it provides to clients and addressing