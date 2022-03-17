Australia Right to Repair Regulations on Track for July 1 Launch

Government appoints Australian Automotive Service and Repair Authority Limited to facilitate mandatory access to OEM repair information.

Australian car owners are set benefit when the Morrison Government right to repair reforms to bring down the cost of service and repair commence on July 1. The Australian Parliament passed the right to repair law last year.

The reforms will establish a mandatory scheme for car manufacturers to share motor vehicle service and repair information with independent repairers at a fair market price. According to the government, this will make the service and repair market more competitive and provide more options for