Registration Open for May 17-18 Paint, Body, Equipment Specialists Conference

The Auto Care Association’s Paint, Body, and Equipment Specialists (PBES) community today announced registration is open for its 2022 PBES Conference. The conference will take place May 17-18 in Orlando, Fla., at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. This year’s PBES Conference is part of Auto Care Connect, the Auto Care Association’s largest industry gathering that brings together four conferences in one location to maximize networking, collaboration and educational opportunities for enhanced industry connections.

The annual PBES Conference brings together the leaders of the automotive aftermarket paint, body and equipment industry for a conference focusing on education, networking and exposure to