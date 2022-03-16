CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Registration Open for May 17-18 Paint, Body, Equipment Specialists Conference

Registration Open for May 17-18 Paint, Body, Equipment Specialists Conference

By Leave a Comment

The Auto Care Association’s Paint, Body, and Equipment Specialists (PBES) community today announced registration is open for its 2022 PBES Conference. The conference will take place May 17-18 in Orlando, Fla., at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. This year’s PBES Conference is part of Auto Care Connect, the Auto Care Association’s largest industry gathering that brings together four conferences in one location to maximize networking, collaboration and educational opportunities for enhanced industry connections.

PBES logoThe annual PBES Conference brings together the leaders of the automotive aftermarket paint, body and equipment industry for a conference focusing on education, networking and exposure to

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey