Property Damage Appraisers Announce New Guidewire Marketplace App

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Property Damage Appraisers Inc. (PDA) announced that PDA’s new Ready for Guidewire integration for ClaimCenter is now available to insurers in the Guidewire Marketplace.

The customer experience is intrinsically linked to loyalty, reported McKinsey & Company, which noted that satisfied auto insurance customers “are 80 percent more likely to renew their policies.” For insurers, delivering a superior customer experience encompasses multiple touchpoints, including claims handling. JD Power reports that faster cycle times in the claims process are helping to drive “record levels of satisfaction.” PDA’s technology streamlines the FNOL process for insurers and allows them to