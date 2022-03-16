I-CAR Provides Update on Chicago Technical Center Construction

As construction of the 48,000 sq. ft. Chicago Technical Center (CTC) in Vernon Hills moves forward, another tangible symbol of I-CAR’s 43-year-old mission is unfolding for the collision repair inter-industry, explained I-CAR CEO & President John Van Alstyne.

“I-CAR’s mission is to deliver increasingly accessible, on-demand and relevant education, knowledge, services and solutions for the collision repair inter-industry, and our new tech center, which will feature a world-class environment, represents a truly innovative, leading and progressive approach to our mission-centric work that will benefit all industry segments,” said Van Alstyne.

Slated to open later this year, the CTC expands on