State Farm Reports Average Auto Hail Claims $5,000

State Farm reported that the overall number of hail claims and cost in 2021 were lower than 2020.

Total Auto and Home insurance claims were $2.5 billion in 2021, down from $3.1 billion in 2020. Auto hail claims totaled $480 million.

In 2021, the average homeowner claim totaled more than $12,000, even with last year, and the average auto claim came in at $5,000, up 16.3% from $4,300 last year.

Texas, the #1 state for hail claims in 2021, increased in claim cost from $474.6 million to $710 million in 2021. In that same timeframe, Oklahoma moved into the