IAA Expands Market Alliance Network in El Salvador

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) announced that it has expanded its market alliance network in El Salvador with Trans-Auto S.A. de C.V. This business will operate an IAA Auction Center in the center of the capital city, San Salvador. They will help buyers in the area register with IAA, bid on and pay for vehicles, transport, ship and clear vehicles into the country.

The IAA Auction Center is located within one of the largest and well-known import terminals in the country where buyers receive incoming shipped vehicles. The growing buyer traffic in the region created the opportunity for IAA to provide