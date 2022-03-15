CCC Releases 2022 Crash Course Report

Labor shortages, supply chain challenges, climate change, and COVID uncertainty reshaping insurance economy trends as showcased in 27th annual edition of industry’s preeminent report

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC) today released CCC Crash Course 2022, a data-driven report covering the business, consumer, and technology trends shaping the automotive, claims, repair and collision industries. The report offers insights on today’s economic, social and technology trends impacting and reshaping the P&C insurance economy, including shifts in driving behavior, advances in vehicle technology and the record pace of growth in digitization across the insurance economy.

CCC Crash Course 2022 marks the 27th