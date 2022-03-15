California Auto Recycler to Pay $2.5 Million for Environmental Violations

Pick-N-Pull Auto Dismantlers settlement covers hazardous waste disposal and stormwater pollution issues.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office, together with 13 other California District Attorneys have agreed to a $2.5 million dollar settlement with Pick-N-Pull Auto Dismantlers over the company’s illegal disposal of hazardous waste and stormwater pollution issues.

Pick-N-Pull operates 21 facilities in Northern California and is a subsidiary of Schnitzer Steel, Inc. The company buys end-of-life vehicles, sells their parts, and recycles the remaining steel. Contra Costa County joined forces with Santa Clara, San Joaquin, Sacramento, Alameda, and Solano counties to do a series of unannounced waste