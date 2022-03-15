1Collision Partners with Auto Techcelerators on ADAS and Calibration Solutions

1Collision and Auto Techcelerators, LLC today announced a partnership where Auto Techcelerators will provide consulting, software, mobile apps and training to help 1Collision locations open and operate ADAS service and calibration businesses. According to 1Collision and Auto Techcelerators, 1Collision locations will now have access to advice, training, software, mobile apps and other solutions that will help them launch and operate a profitable ADAS services and calibration business in their local markets.

Jim Keller, President and COO of 1Collision stated, “Our 1Collision Locations need and want a solution to open and operate ADAS service and calibration centers in their local markets.