CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Maaco Franchise Owners Celebrate 45-Years in Business

Maaco Franchise Owners Celebrate 45-Years in Business

By Leave a Comment

Mark Leifer had just graduated from college in 1976, when disco was big and bell bottoms were bigger. Armed with a background in accounting and business, he was unsure of what he wanted to do for a career when he and a friend saw a newspaper advertisement from Maaco. They filled out the ad and submitted it to Maaco headquarters. A few weeks later they received a call, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Peter Reese and Mark Leifer accepting a Maaco Top Performer Award.

Maaco is celebrating its 50-year anniversary. As one of their early franchisees, Leifer

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey