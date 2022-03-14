LKQ Selling PGW Auto Glass Business to One Equity Partners

PGW had $400 million in revenue during 2021.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell PGW Auto Glass, a distributor of aftermarket glass to the North American automotive sector, to the private equity firm One Equity Partners (OEP). The transaction is expected to be completed during the second quarter and is subject to customary closing conditions and necessary regulatory approvals.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

LKQ will report the financial information for the PGW glass distribution business through the closing date in the continuing operations section of its financial statements.