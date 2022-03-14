CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / LKQ Selling PGW Auto Glass Business to One Equity Partners

LKQ Selling PGW Auto Glass Business to One Equity Partners

By Leave a Comment

PGW had $400 million in revenue during 2021.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell PGW Auto Glass, a distributor of aftermarket glass to the North American automotive sector, to the private equity firm One Equity Partners (OEP). The transaction is expected to be completed during the second quarter and is subject to customary closing conditions and necessary regulatory approvals.

LKQ logoTerms of the transaction were not disclosed.

LKQ will report the financial information for the PGW glass distribution business through the closing date in the continuing operations section of its financial statements.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey