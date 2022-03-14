CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Jens Monsees Named Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at Infomedia

Jens Monsees Named Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at Infomedia

By Leave a Comment

The Board of Directors of Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM), the Australia-based provider of parts, service, e-commerce, data and analytics solutions to the global automotive industry, announces the appointment of Mr. Jens Monsees as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. The appointment will take effect on May 23..

Jens Monsees has been named Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at Infomedia.

Monsees brings over 20 years of experience to the role, having successfully led and participated in global automotive sector transformation and digitisation strategies as Chief Digital Officer with the BMW Group and Automotive Industry Leader at Google. Monsees moved his family

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey