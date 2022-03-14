Jens Monsees Named Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at Infomedia

The Board of Directors of Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM), the Australia-based provider of parts, service, e-commerce, data and analytics solutions to the global automotive industry, announces the appointment of Mr. Jens Monsees as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. The appointment will take effect on May 23..

Monsees brings over 20 years of experience to the role, having successfully led and participated in global automotive sector transformation and digitisation strategies as Chief Digital Officer with the BMW Group and Automotive Industry Leader at Google. Monsees moved his family