Future of ADAS Featured at Northeast Trade Show

The 2022 NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show starts on Friday, March 18 and runs through Sunday at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, N.J. Only a few seats remain for the educational program slate which is designed to arm collision repair professionals with the tools and knowledge needed to be prepared for the future.

With progressing technology, such as advanced driver assistance systems, becoming more and more prevalent in today’s vehicles, repairers will not want to miss “The Future of ADAS,” a panel discussion focused on the evolution of ADAS, as well as current trends and critical measures that must be taken now to be prepared for what is coming.

Trends point toward ADAS technology being included in nearly every new vehicle sold by 2025 and the number of vehicles with this technology is already continuing to grow daily. Fixing these vehicles requires a complete overhaul of previous practices, safety measures and buy-in from customers and shop personnel alike.

Moderated by veteran auto body industry journalist Joel Gausten, panelists include Nick Barbera (ADAS Diagnostics/Union Collision); George Lesniak (Autel); Eric Newell (AirPro Diagnostics) and Frank Terlep (Auto Techcelerators, LLC).

“Technology has changed so much in the last five years, it can be very difficult to keep up – and that’s just for those who are trying to; those who aren’t even taking a look at ADAS are really going to have issues,” offers AASP/NJ President Jerry McNee. “Liability falls on the shop. Knowledge is power. If you aren’t fixing vehicles correctly because you are not investing the time, it’s going to be a hurdle. If you aren’t willing to learn, who is going to do it for you?”

More information and registration for the Northeast Trade Show is available online.