Details Released on Educational Program at June 24-25 Southeast Collision Conference

The Carolinas Collision Association (CCA), in partnership with the Tennessee Collision Repairers Association (TCRA) and Gulf States Collision Association (GSCA) will be holding its first combined annual Southeast Collision Conference June 24-25 in Richburg, S.C., at the Gateway Conference Center.

Before the Conference kicks off, on June 23rd, Collision Hub’s Kristen Felder and Larry Montanez (P&L Consultants) will be doing a full day’s event on total loss processes and employee pay plans. This event will also feature Rachel James (Northwestern Mutual).

The conference will also be hosting an industry mixer on the evening of the 23rd and awards show to celebrate industry professionals from our area that will be exclusive to our participating members and vendors. At the event, a vehicle will be donated by K&M Collision of Hickory, N.C.. North Carolina Farm Bureau provided the vehicle and through the Recycled Rides program the vehicle will be donated to a deserving person found through Safe Harbor.

Safe Harbor is a Christ-centered community for rebuilding, renewing and recovery. The non-profit supports the community through long-term recovery programs for women, transitional housing, and facilitates charitable giving through programs like “Hope on Wheels.” This provides reliable transportation to women and families in their faith-based “Whole Woman” program.

June 24th and 25th will feature several workshops, Assured Performance will kick off the conference with a workshop featuring Mike Anderson, followed by classes with speakers Rachel James (Northwestern Mutual), David Luehr (Elite Body Shop Solutions), Kristen Felder (Collision Hub), Larry Montanez (P&L Consultants), Bruce Schronce (StrongLead), Michael Bradshaw (K&M Collision), David Willett (Spark Underwriters), Richard and Sam Valenzuela (NABR), Alex Whittit (Intrepid Direct) and Mark Olson (Veco Experts). There will also be over $1,000 in prizes for winning attendees that participate in diverse skills challenges, judged by special guests and other industry professionals that will only be available for members of CCA, TCRA and GSCA. There will also be an “open mic” with industry leaders Mike Anderson, Mark Olson, Michael Bradshaw and Kristen Felder who will answer all questions from the audience. No question is off limits unless it violates Antitrust. There will be live demonstrations on equipment from Lombard Equipment, Pro Spot, Autotality, Keco and Betag and training classes for every skill level. Finally, the John Eagle vehicle will be on site thanks to Intrepid Direct Insurance.

The organizers would like to thank Platinum and Gold Level Sponsors for helping to make this possible. (Platinum Level: Lombard Equipment, Calibrators of the Carolinas and Shop Fix.) (Gold Level Sponsors: Betag North America, Assured Performance, AkzoNobel and Keco)