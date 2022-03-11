Collision Repair Industry Production Exceeded Pre-Pandemic Levels in January

Production and total employment forecast at record high level in January. Hours worked down slightly from December, but up from January 2020 and 2021.

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) covering the preliminary January employment, hours worked and wages indicated growth on a year-over-year basis.

Overall, total collision repair industry employment in January was up 13.8% compared to January 2021 that was impacted by the pandemic. Production employment was up 11.4% compared to 2021.

The industry’s total production, which we define as the total average weekly hours per