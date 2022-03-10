Team PRP Adds Colorado Recycler to its Western Transportation Network

Team PRP announced the addition of A-1 Auto and Truck Recyclers in Penrose, Colo. to its roster of 128 independently owned auto recyclers selling recycled parts.

According to Team PRP Executive Director Jarret Hann, this partnership was a natural fit for both parties, saying, “A1 has demonstrated a commitment to the same values shared by our membership. Under the ownership and leadership of Richard Murr, their hallmark is their commitment to the customer. We are proud to welcome them to the Team PRP family.”

A-1 Auto and Truck Recyclers has a 35-acre facility which will expand to 50 acres in