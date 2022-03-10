New Jersey Auto Recycler Fined $1.2 Million for Workplace Safety Violations

OSHA inspection identifies “willful, repeat, serious violations” following worker’s serious hand injury.

On Sept. 9, 2021, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration initiated an inspection of My Auto Store after a vehicle lift crushed a worker’s hand in Camden, N.J. The agency determined that The Auto Store LLC – operator of the automobile dismantling company – failed to have proper safeguards in place to protect employees from an accidental machine startup.

The inspection identified 33 workplace safety and health violations – including willful, repeat and serious citations – and resulted in proposed penalties totaling $1,260,275. OSHA’s