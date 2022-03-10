Ed Morse Automotive Group Acquires Four Dealerships and NAPA Store in Iowa

The Ed Morse Automotive Group announced today that it has acquired four dealerships and a parts center in Muscatine and DeWitt, Iowa. Ed Morse Automotive Group purchased the dealerships from Kreiger Motor Company. Kreiger also operates a collision repair center.
These new dealerships will be:
- Ed Morse Ford & Ed Morse Lincoln formerly Kriegers Ford Lincoln at 3205 North Highway #61, Muscatine, Iowa.
- Ed Morse Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram formerly Kriegers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram at 3205 North Highway #61, Muscatine, Iowa.
- Ed Morse Chevrolet Buick GMC formerly Kriegers Chevrolet Buick GMC at 501 West Bypass #61, Muscatine, Iowa.
- Ed
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.