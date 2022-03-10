AAA Says $4 Gas the Tipping Point for Most Americans

With today’s average over $4.38 per gallon in the U.S. survey finds 59% of Americans will make lifestyle changes. Summer travel may not be impacted.

New survey data from AAA finds that two-thirds of Americans felt gas prices were too expensive just a few weeks ago at $3.53 per gallon. Now with the national average at an all-time high of over $4, Americans may have reached a tipping point. Over half (59%) said they would make changes to their driving habits or lifestyle if the cost of gas rose to $4 per gallon. If gas were to reach $5.00, which