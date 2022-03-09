CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Group 1 Automotive Acquires Toyota Dealership in Austin, Texas

Group 1 Automotive Acquires Toyota Dealership in Austin, Texas

By Leave a Comment

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) announced the acquisition of Charles Maund Toyota in Austin, Texas. Charles Maund Toyota operated a Toyota Certified Collision Center. Group 1 now has 201 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K. with 267 franchises and 46 collision repair centers.

Group 1 logoThe dealership, which will be renamed Toyota of North Austin, is ranked in the top 20 nationally in Toyota new vehicle volume, and adds to the Group 1’s portfolio of 13 franchises in the fast-growing Central Texas market area consisting of Austin and San Antonio. This dealership is expected to generate $435 million in annual revenues

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey