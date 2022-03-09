Group 1 Automotive Acquires Toyota Dealership in Austin, Texas

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) announced the acquisition of Charles Maund Toyota in Austin, Texas. Charles Maund Toyota operated a Toyota Certified Collision Center. Group 1 now has 201 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K. with 267 franchises and 46 collision repair centers.

The dealership, which will be renamed Toyota of North Austin, is ranked in the top 20 nationally in Toyota new vehicle volume, and adds to the Group 1’s portfolio of 13 franchises in the fast-growing Central Texas market area consisting of Austin and San Antonio. This dealership is expected to generate $435 million in annual revenues