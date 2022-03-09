Chad Weinstein to Kick Off AASP-MN Annual Meeting & Leadership Conference

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota, Inc. (AASP-MN) Chad Weinstein from Ethical Leaders in Action will be the opening keynote speaker at its Annual Meeting & Leadership Conference, on April 7 at the Crowne Plaza Minneapolis West, in Plymouth, Minn. Weinstein’s address will explore the ways that individuals and organizations can develop their capacity to provide excellent customer, retain excellent employees, and build strong, profitable vendor relationships by focusing internally on the Elements of Moral Action: Motivation, Clarity, and Courage.

In today’s world, service providers are tempted to focus on superficial communication – like social media – and