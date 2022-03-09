Berkshire Hathaway Reports GEICO Premiums Written Up Nearly 10% in 2021

Second largest auto insurer reports average collision coverage severity up in 15-16% range.
Berkshire Hathaway reported its 2021 earnings, including details about its GEICO subsidiary, the second largest auto insurer in the U.S. According to the company, GEICO premiums written in 2021 increased $3.5 billion (9.9%) compared to 2020, which included a reduction of approximately $2.9 billion attributable to the GEICO Giveback program. Premiums earned in 2021 increased $2.6 billion (7.4%) compared to 2020. The GEICO Giveback Program reduced earned premiums by approximately $2.5 billion in 2020 with the remainder of the impact included in 2021.
The company reported auto
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.