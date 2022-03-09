AirPro Diagnostics Partners with 1Collision

AirPro Diagnostics announced it has been awarded strategic partner status with 1Collision the network of independently owned collision repair facilities.

“We chose AirPro Diagnostics because of their depth of coverage in diagnostics as well as in-shop ADAS calibrations solutions like their revolutionary Auggie,” stated Jim Keller, President of 1Collision. “We are constantly looking for the best solutions to safely service our valued customers vehicles and AirPro fits that requirement.”

“We look forward to this relationship with 1Collision and working closely with their facilities to enhance their capabilities,” stated Eric Newell, Executive VP Business Development at AirPro Diagnostics. “New technologies require