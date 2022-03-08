Verisk and Ford Partner on Connected Car Data for Auto Insurance in Europe

The agreement gives Verisk license to supply connected car data to insurers in the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

Verisk (NASDAQ:VRSK), a global data analytics provider, announced an agreement with Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). As part of the agreement, Verisk can offer standardized, insurance-ready telematics data from connected Ford vehicles in Europe to assist insurers with assessing driving behavior, developing usage-based insurance programs, and potentially rewarding customers who drive safely with discounted rates. This service will be available in the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

The agreement will offer insurers a more accurate view of driver risk and