CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Verisk and Ford Partner on Connected Car Data for Auto Insurance in Europe

Verisk and Ford Partner on Connected Car Data for Auto Insurance in Europe

By Leave a Comment

The agreement gives Verisk license to supply connected car data to insurers in the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

Verisk (NASDAQ:VRSK), a global data analytics provider, announced an agreement with Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). As part of the agreement, Verisk can offer standardized, insurance-ready telematics data from connected Ford vehicles in Europe to assist insurers with assessing driving behavior, developing usage-based insurance programs, and potentially rewarding customers who drive safely with discounted rates. This service will be available in the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

Verisk logoThe agreement will offer insurers a more accurate view of driver risk and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey