Ringbrothers’ Mike Ring to Appear at Northeast Trade Show

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that Mike Ring of Ringbrothers will be making an appearance at this year’s Northeast Automotive Services Show courtesy of Platinum Show Sponsor BASF.

The trade show is March 18-20 at the Meadowlands Expo Center in Secaucus, N.J.

Ringbrothers is known as one of America’s premier custom car builders. According to Mike and Jim Ring, the siblings started painting and working on car bodies “as early as 10 or 11 years old.” As adults, the brothers have built up a back catalog of crazy fast and drop-dead gorgeous cars out