CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Ringbrothers’ Mike Ring to Appear at Northeast Trade Show

Ringbrothers’ Mike Ring to Appear at Northeast Trade Show

By Leave a Comment

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that Mike Ring of Ringbrothers will be making an appearance at this year’s Northeast Automotive Services Show courtesy of Platinum Show Sponsor BASF.

Northeast Tradeshow logoThe trade show is March 18-20 at the Meadowlands Expo Center in Secaucus, N.J.

Ringbrothers is known as one of America’s premier custom car builders. According to Mike and Jim Ring, the siblings started painting and working on car bodies “as early as 10 or 11 years old.” As adults, the brothers have built up a back catalog of crazy fast and drop-dead gorgeous cars out

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey