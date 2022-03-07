CollisionWeek

Sony and Honda Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Alliance to Jointly Develop EVs

Sony Group Corporation and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. on March 4 announced that they have agreed to deepen discussion and exploration of forming a strategic alliance that aims to create a new era of mobility and mobility services. Specifically, the two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding that outlines their intent to establish a joint venture through which they plan to engage in the joint development and sales of high value-added battery electric vehicles (EVs) and commercialize them in conjunction with providing mobility services.

Honda logoThe two companies will proceed with negotiations toward executing various definitive binding agreements, including a

