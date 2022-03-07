NHTSA Proposes Updates to Five-Star Safety Ratings Program

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has proposed significant safety updates to its flagship 5-Star Safety Ratings program. These improvements are part of efforts to improve safety on our nation’s roads and will help fulfill requirements included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
NHTSA is proposing the following updates to its 5-Star Safety Ratings program, also known as the New Car Assessment Program, or NCAP:
- Recommending four new driver-assistance technologies: lane-keeping support, pedestrian automatic emergency braking, blind spot detection and blind spot intervention.
- Strengthening the current testing procedures and performance criteria for the driver-assistance technologies already included
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.