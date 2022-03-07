ABPA 2022 Convention Features Boyd Group’s Tim O’Day

The Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) announced that Tim O’Day, President and CEO of Boyd Group Services will be presenting to ABPA Convention attendees on Thursday, May 5.

O’Day serves as the President & Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Group Services Inc. In his role, he has overall responsibility for the affairs of Boyd, including strategy, operations and performance. In addition to serving on the Board of Directors of Boyd Group Services, he also serves as the Immediate Past Chair of the Board of I-CAR.

In his session, O’Day will be having a Q&A discussion with ABPA Chairman Chris Northup