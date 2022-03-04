Daimler Truck North America Selects MOTOR for Heavy-Duty Data

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) has signed an enterprise renewal agreement with MOTOR, the custom data provider for medium- and heavy-duty part numbers and cross-references.

DTNA, its dealers and their aftermarket business, Alliance, have selected MOTOR for a custom-parts database. This data feeds their master parts database to better lead all-makes part searches back to a DTNA or Alliance part number to increase part sales. MOTOR’s Heavy-Duty Parts Professional Services provides businesses with the ability to increase medium- and heavy-duty parts sales on e-commerce sites by ensuring their customers can find their parts when searching a vendor part number.

Additionally,