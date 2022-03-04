CollisionWeek

AutoNation Announces Executive Team Appointments

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) announced that the Company is expanding its Executive Team. Dave Koehler, who currently serves as the Eastern Region President, will be Chief Operating Officer, Non-Franchised Business. Koehler will oversee AutoNation USA, AutoNation Auto Auctions, and the AutoNation Collision business.

AutoNation logoSteve Kwak, who currently serves as the Western Region President and AutoNation USA President, will be Chief Operating Officer, Franchised Business. Kwak will oversee all activities and teams related to the new car franchise operations, manufacturer relations, Customer Financial Services, and After-Sales operations. Koehler and Kwak will report directly to AutoNation’s CEO Mike Manley.

“Steve and Dave

