1Collision Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in California

1Collision announced the addition of JNS United Auto Body, Inc., located in Reseda, Calif. to its network. Established in 2011, the business prides itself on being a customer-focused facility that repairs vehicles properly. The original 800-square-foot shop has grown over the years and now occupies a 15,000-square-foot building.

“I decided to join 1Collision because I’m in the middle of a growth period in my business and needed a little extra support,” said Mark Dzhuryan, owner of JNS United Auto Body. “I believe in the staff 1Collision has put together and their mission of supporting independent shops like mine.”

“We are