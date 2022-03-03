Spanesi Announces Webinar Series

Spanesi Americas, Inc. announced that the Spanesi Interactive Channel will become a permanent offering after October’s debut. Beginning in March 2022, Spanesi Interactive Channel returns with all-new guests discussing relevant topics, product training, tutorials, collision industry issues, business growth strategies, and much more.

Events are scheduled monthly and are free to attend with pre-registration.

On March 10, at noon (CDT), is “Beyond Blueprinting” with John S. Shoemaker from BASF. John brings real-world collision repair experience to the table as he discusses the industry’s challenges today.

“Following the enormous success of Spanesi Interactive Week, we received a flood of requests to