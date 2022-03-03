Julie Massaro Named Executive Director at the Automotive Service Association

ASA Mountain Region executive assumes leadership role at national association.

Fred Hules II, from Tech 1 Auto and ASA Chairman, announced that Julie Massaro was selected by the ASA board of directors as the association’s new executive director. Massaro had served as executive director of ASA-Colorado starting in 2017 and as ASA Mountain Region executive director since the regional reorganization announced in September.

In an email announcing the appointment to the position at ASA-National, Hules explained, “There is nothing like change to wake up and stimulate creativity. Under our new