CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Julie Massaro Named Executive Director at the Automotive Service Association

Julie Massaro Named Executive Director at the Automotive Service Association

By Leave a Comment

ASA Mountain Region executive assumes leadership role at national association.

Fred Hules II, from Tech 1 Auto and ASA Chairman, announced that Julie Massaro was selected by the ASA board of directors as the association’s new executive director. Massaro had served as executive director of ASA-Colorado starting in 2017 and as ASA Mountain Region executive director since the regional reorganization announced in September.

Julie Massaro has been named executive director of ASA-National.

In an email announcing the appointment to the position at ASA-National, Hules explained, “There is nothing like change to wake up and stimulate creativity. Under our new

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey