CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / IAA Receives Final UK Regulatory Approval of SYNETIQ Acquisition

IAA Receives Final UK Regulatory Approval of SYNETIQ Acquisition

By Leave a Comment

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) today announced that the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has cleared IAA’s acquisition of SYNETIQ Ltd., an integrated salvage and vehicle dismantling company in the United Kingdom, for £225 million ($301 million). The businesses were previously required to be held separate under an initial enforcement order (IEO) issued by the CMA on November 5, 2021. However, the IEO was revoked by the CMA on February 10, and the announcement today paves the way for full integration of the two businesses. The CMA approved the transaction without any conditions. All regulatory approvals and consents are now

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey