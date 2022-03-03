IAA Receives Final UK Regulatory Approval of SYNETIQ Acquisition

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) today announced that the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has cleared IAA’s acquisition of SYNETIQ Ltd., an integrated salvage and vehicle dismantling company in the United Kingdom, for £225 million ($301 million). The businesses were previously required to be held separate under an initial enforcement order (IEO) issued by the CMA on November 5, 2021. However, the IEO was revoked by the CMA on February 10, and the announcement today paves the way for full integration of the two businesses. The CMA approved the transaction without any conditions. All regulatory approvals and consents are now