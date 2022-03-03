Chief Collision Technology Expands Paintless Dent Repair Network

Offers turnkey damage repair solution ready for 2022 hail season.

Chief Collision Technology, part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG) and Dover (NYSE:DOV), and the provider of collision repair technology solutions, has expanded its network of Paintless Dent Repair (PDR) shops across the United States. Each shop is carefully monitored by Chief Hail Solutions to meet Chief’s strict quality standards in tech training and customer service.

With its expanded network, Chief now offers an all-in-one solution for insurance companies and others with large volumes of vehicles, such as dealerships and fleet managers, while eliminating the cost and training required to staff