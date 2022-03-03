CollisionWeek

AASP-MN Announces April 7 Annual Meeting & Leadership Conference

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) announced its Annual Meeting and Leadership Conference will be held April 7, at the Crowne Plaza Minneapolis West, in Plymouth, Minn. The conference, with the theme “Full Speed Ahead,” will be a full day of insights, practical strategies, and critical information to help attendees build momentum in the fast-paced recovery from the tumultuous days of the pandemic. Attendees will leave with actionable take-aways and new connections to help them succeed at top speed!

In addition to the agenda of educational programming, there will be ample opportunity for attendees to network and

