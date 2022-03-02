March 24 CIECA Webinar Features Driven Brands and 1Collision Execs on Using Technology to Communicate with Customers

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECAST webinar Using Technology to Communicate Effectively With Customers is scheduled for Thursday, March 24 at 11 am PDT/1 pm CDT/ 2 pm EDT. The one-hour webinar will feature Dean Fisher, collision president for Driven Brands, and Jim Keller, president & COO of 1Collision.

“The collision repair industry encompasses tens of thousands of body shops ranging from large MSOs with hundreds of locations to the independent working out of a single shop,” said Paul Barry, CIECA’s executive director. “The one thing