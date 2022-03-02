CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Consumer Reports Survey Finds Americans Support the Right to Repair

Consumer Reports Survey Finds Americans Support the Right to Repair

By Leave a Comment

More than half of consumers say there isn’t enough choice on where to get something repaired. Consumers show small preference for local shops certified by vehicle manufacturers versus uncertified facilities.

Consumer Reports (CR) released findings from a nationally representative survey about consumer attitudes toward repairing and replacing broken products, including vehicles, and the choices available to them. The survey of 2,075 U.S. adults was conducted in November and December 2021. A strong majority of Americans expressed support for policies that would help ensure consumers have the ability to repair their own products or to have them repaired by the servicer

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey