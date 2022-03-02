AASP-MN 20th Annual Race for Automotive Education Raises Nearly $9,000

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) held its 20th Annual Race for Automotive Education, February 23-24, at ProKart Indoor Racing in Burnsville, Minn. The event raised nearly $9,000 to support the Alliance’s Automotive Education Fund and will fund scholarships for automotive students enrolled in ASE Accredited auto service and collision repair programs in Minnesota’s technical colleges.

During the two nights of racing, twenty-one teams (105 racers) of auto service and collision repair shops and industry suppliers took to the track in go-karts reaching speeds of up