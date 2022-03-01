State Farm Reports Record Growth in Auto Policies But Lower Earned Premiums

The largest auto insurer in the U.S. returned $401 million in dividends to auto policyholders even with higher claim costs.

State Farm Insurance Companies announced it experienced record growth in auto, home and life policies in 2021. While experiencing record growth in auto policies, State Farm reported another year-over-year decrease in auto earned premium. The decrease in auto premium continues to reflect a focus on returning value to customers in the form of lower premiums when appropriate.

The State Farm life insurance companies paid out nearly $600 million in dividends to policyholders, and issued a record $116 billion in new