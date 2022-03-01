Liberty Mutual Completes State Auto Acquisition

Liberty Mutual Insurance has completed the acquisition of State Auto Group, a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio that distributes personal and small commercial coverages in 33 states through approximately 3,400 independent agents. More than 2,000 State Auto employees will join Liberty Mutual’s Global Retail Markets US business unit.

Through the mutual transaction and merger, originally announced in July, Liberty Mutual adds $2.3 billion in premium and becomes the second-largest carrier in the independent agent channel.

Under the terms of the agreement – which received all required regulatory approvals – State Automobile Mutual Insurance