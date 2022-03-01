CSN Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Ontario, Canada

CSN MGI Collision in Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada is the latest addition to the CSN Collision Centres network.

Located just a stone’s throw away from the Trans-Canada Highway in Kirkland Lake, Northeastern Ontario, CSN MGI Collision owners Carole and Darren Arsenault have been in business since 2009 and are excited to join CSN, accessing the networks support, structure and contacts to provide quality repairs to their community.

The repair centre plays an active role in Kirkland Lake, proudly supporting Minor Hockey, KL Soccer Association, Golden Corridor Snow Drifters Snowmobile club, The Salvations Army and Legion as well as other prominent